Tucson Roadrunners to give away face masks during 3 'Dusty's Drive-in' events this month

The Roadrunners might not have a start date for the 2020-21 season yet, but throughout the month they'll be taking to the streets to drum up support, encourage safety during the pandemic and give back to the community.

"Dusty's Drive-In" will be setting up around town on Wednesday nights this month, with players distributing Roadrunners face masks via drive-thru. In exchange, fans who are able are asked to donate a can of food for each person in their car who receives a face mask. The food will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, according to a news release from the team.

All players and staff assisting in the mask distribution will be wearing face masks and following current health guidelines. Fans are asked to please also wear a face covering when driving thru to make their donation and pick up their Roadrunners mask.

This Wednesday, Dusty's Drive-In will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at El Pueblo Park, 101 W. Irvington. Fans are asked to please take the Old Nogales Highway entrance.

Next Wednesday, the team will be at Lincoln Park, 8100 E. Escalante, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, September 30, the drive-in will take place in Lot B of the Tucson Convention Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fans can access the lot from Cushing Street.

In late July, the Roadrunners, Reid Park Zoo and the City of Tucson teamed up for the first Dusty's Drive-in, to give out street hockey equipment, zoo coloring books and Roadrunners face masks, in honor of the Arizona Coyotes Playoff opener.