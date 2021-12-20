Tucson Roadrunners' trip to Abbotsford rescheduled due to travel concerns

The Tucson Roadrunners' two-game road trip to Abbotsford, B.C. is being rescheduled due to COVID-19-related travel concerns, the AHL announced Monday.

The Roadrunners (10-9-2) were originally set to play the Abbotsford Canucks in Canada on Dec. 22-23. The trip will be moved to a later date in the season, giving Tucson off until Dec. 31 when it hosts San Diego at the Tucson Convention Center.

The postponement comes on the heels of the NHL's decision Sunday to suspend games involving cross-border travel until after Dec. 23. The decision postponed 12 NHL games between U.S. and Canada teams.

A handful of AHL teams, including Belleville Senators, Syracuse Crunch and Manitoba Moose, are currently in COVID-19 protocols resulting in other postponements across the league.

