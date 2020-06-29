Tucson Roadrunners, Vitalant to host blood drive

The Tucson Roadrunners will partner with Vitalant to host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn on 102 N. Alvernon Way.
Donors are recommended to make an appointment at vitalant.org/Roadrunners prior to the event date and will be required to bring and wear a mask. The blood drive will take place in the Montezuma room at the La Quinta.
All blood types are needed, with O negative in greatest demand.
Donors will receive a complimentary ticket to a Roadrunners game during the 2020-21 season, a voucher for a free burger from Whataburger and entry into drawings for Roadrunners prizes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!