Tucson summers suit Stockton Heat coach, Marana resident just fine

While Varady served as an assistant coach for seven seasons with the Everett Silvertips, a major junior team out of the Western Hockey League, Love spent two years as one of the club's top players. He was Everett's captain in the 2004-05 season, playing under Varady’s tutelage.

Six years later, Varady left Everett for his first head coaching job in with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. Love took Varady's former job, becoming an assistant coach with the Silvertips.

After seven seasons in Everett, Love spent three years as head coach of the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades before the NHL’s Calgary Flames asked him to lead their AHL affiliate prior to this season.

Love "has transitioned unbelievably from his playing career into his coaching career. And if you look at how long he’s been coaching, he really got to the (AHL) in a hurry,” Varady said. “We joked when he got the job in Stockton. I would prefer that he got a job out East so I didn't have to dislike him for so many days in the year.”

Love has the Heat primed for quite a run in his first season. Yet while Stockton carries the AHL’s third-best record into the weekend, one team — Tucson — has managed to give the Heat more trouble than any other so far.