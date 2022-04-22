Tucson's Bokondji Imama earns NHL call-up while serving AHL suspension for fighting, fracas

Bokondji Imama's long, trying season will have a happy ending.

The NHL's Arizona Coyotes called up Imama from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, just in time for a pair of home games. The Coyotes will host the Washington Capitals on Friday and St. Louis Blues on Saturday. (The Roadrunners are in the midst of a California road trip.)

The 25-year-old Imama has provided a physical presence for the scuffling Roadrunners this season, his first with the club. He leads Tucson in fights (11) and ranks first in the AHL in penalty minutes (178). Imama is currently serving a six-game league suspension that stems from both the fights and his attempt to enter the Rockford dressing room during a 4-2 loss to the IceHogs earlier this month.

Imama will continue serving his AHL suspension while in the NHL, though any game he plays with the Coyotes will push his AHL suspension one game into the future. It's possible that Imama's ban could extend into the next AHL season.

It's been a trying year for Imama, who in January was the victim of a racist gesture from San Jose's Krystof Hrabik during a game. Hrabik was suspended 30 games, the second-longest ban in league history.

Imama, who is Black, posted to social media that "Enough is Enough" — a phrase that found its way on to a T-shirt advocating an end to racism. (The shirts are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/HDA, with all proceeds benefiting the Hockey Diversity Alliance).

Imama will become the 15th Roadrunners player to suit up for the injury-ravaged Coyotes this season. Eight of them — including Imama, when he makes his debut — will be playing in the NHL for the first time.

