Tucson's Kim Cota-Robles makes history as Roadrunners' public-address announcer

To break through one of professional sports’ glass ceilings, Kim Cota-Robles is stepping into a tempered glass box.

The fourth-generation Tucsonan made her debut as the Tucson Roadrunners' public address announcer on Wednesday. She sat at ice level, between the penalty boxes, for the club's 5-1 preseason loss to Henderson at Tucson Arena.

In doing so, Cota-Robles became the first woman to serve as a regular public-address announcer for North American professional hockey, according the club.

The magnitude there certainly isn’t lost on Cota-Robles, who admits she was still a bit nervous to have arena patrons here her voice for the first time.

“I have thought about it. How could I not?” Cota-Robles said of possibly being the first in such a role.

She noted that she's used to hearing men over the PA system at sporting events, weddings or in other lively occasions.

“A male voice is the voice that gets people hyped up, and then you go to the airport and you hear a woman say, ‘the white zone is for the immediate loading and unloading of passengers only,'” she said, her voice turning mellow and soothing. “I think women historically are more like instructional guide voices than hype voices.