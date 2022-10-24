Tucson's Laurent Dauphin named AHL Player of the Week

Roadrunners forward Laurent Dauphin has been named the AHL Player of the Week for his showing in a weekend sweep of the Bakersfield Condors at Tucson Arena.

Dauphin registered four goals and an assist in two games, including his first career hat trick. He put up a goal and an assist on Saturday. Sunday, he scored three times. Tucson won both games by the same 5-3 score.

A second-round pick of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes in 2013, Dauphin returned to the organization during the offseason. He has played 73 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Canadiens.