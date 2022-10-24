Tucson's Laurent Dauphin named AHL Player of the Week

Roadrunners forward Laurent Dauphin has been named the AHL Player of the Week for his showing in a weekend sweep of the Bakersfield Condors at Tucson Arena.
Dauphin registered four goals and an assist in two games, including his first career hat trick. He put up a goal and an assist on Saturday. Sunday, he scored three times. Tucson won both games by the same 5-3 score.
A second-round pick of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes in 2013, Dauphin returned to the organization during the offseason. He has played 73 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Canadiens.
The Roadrunners open a four-game road trip Friday with the first of two games in San Jose.