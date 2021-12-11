Two goals, too fast paces first-place Heat to 5-1 win over Roadrunners

Giving up two goals, too fast can be one of hockey’s kisses of death.

The Tucson Roadrunners tested that fate Friday night and survived; on Saturday, they weren’t so fortunate.

The Roadrunners (9-8-1-0) gave up two first-period goals just 1:14 apart, and then another two in the third 2:21 apart as the first-place Stockton Heat (15-2-2-1) pulled away for a 5-1 win in Tucson Arena.

Stockton’s victory came the night after the Heat performed the same trick — two goals within about two minutes or so on two different occasions. While Tucson managed to claw their way back for a 5-4 Friday overtime victory, Tucson couldn’t muster the offense to compete Saturday.

“Momentum swings,” Tucson coach Jay Varady said. “We’ve talked about it. The quickest two goals in a game shift momentum. It’s something we have to learn as a group here."

Added Ryan McGregor, whose late second-period goal was Tucson’s only of the night Saturday: “One big thing every coach talks about is having a good shift after they score or after we score. Try and get momentum back on our side. So, yeah, there’s some stuff to clean up there.”