Tyler Steenbergen’s pair of goals propel Roadrunners back into the win column

“It was an emotional win. The boys got together and they just didn’t accept it,” Tucson coach Steve Potvin said. “Everything definitely came from within the room.”

Steenbergen scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at one each three minutes into the second period and struck again to put Tucson up 3-1 nine minutes into the third. But he wasn’t the only Roadrunner to break out Saturday night. The other was the player who indisputably spent all of last season as the Roadrunners’ top offensive weapon. Brayden Burke led the Roadrunners in goals and points as an AHL All-Star 2019-20. But this season, he’d yet to hit the back of the net himself appearing in 14 of Tucson’s first 20 games while battling a multitude of injuries during what he said has been “just a weird start to the season.”

Burke scored his first of the year Saturday just 34 seconds after Steenbergen got the Roadrunners on the board in the middle frame, to flip a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 lead.