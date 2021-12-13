Tys, Cams, Vlads and Hudsons (oh my): Roadrunners’ roster one big name game

Forward Michael Carcone, who took over as the Roadrunners’ leading goal scorer last season after former Tucson teammate Michael Bunting was called up for good to the NHL, is the only Mike in Tucson’s American Hockey League lineup this year.

Carcone goes by "Carcs" much of the time. The only problem with that: rookie winger Ben McCartney has been tabbed "Carts" by teammates.

All this means Varady must be very clear when summoning a player off his bench — a challenge made tougher by the 5,000-plus screaming fans in loud arenas.

“So we have to call him ‘Ben’ sometimes,” Carcone said, laughing at the audacity — or maybe simplicity? — of using McCartney’s given name out of necessity.

Varady said that when it’s go-time — just as it will be again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when the Roadrunners play their first mid-week game of the season against the Henderson Silver Knights in Tucson Arena — it’s no joking matter. He needs to have the right first name, shortened name, nickname or other word to get the right player’s attention right when he needs it.