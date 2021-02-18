Unbeaten Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena amid team’s best-ever start to season

They have filled holes up front left by the departure of scoring talent like Beau Bennett (still a free agent), Andy Miele (playing in Russia) and Hudson Fasching (currently with the Arizona Coyotes’ NHL taxi squad). While Carcone and Roy haven't historically matched Bennett, Miele or Fasching’s output, they’ve played those parts well early on this season.

“At this level I feel like everybody always has something to prove. Clearly these players have come in having a mindset of wanting to get to the next level,” Potvin said about Roy, signed in the offseason to an AHL contract, and Carcone, who is on loan to the Roadrunners from the NHL’s Nashville Predators. “Regardless of Carcone’s situation with Nashville, he wants to find a way to get better. He could potentially be a call-up for them.

“Roy is doing the exact same thing,” Potvin added. “He’s come in with the mindset of improving his game. Whatever challenge lies ahead for him, he’s willing to accept it and try to better his game.”

In Dineen’s case, his two goals so far — including the overtime game-winner from the left-side faceoff dot in a 2-1 season-opening win against San Jose — are already almost half-way a career high.