Unbeaten Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena amid team’s best-ever start to season

The 2021 American Hockey League season may still be in its infancy, but the Tucson Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena this weekend for their first “official” home games with what surely seem like an embarrassment of riches in tow.
That includes a lineup not only paced by the AHL’s leading scorer to date, but another trio of playmakers also near the top of the list.
Forward Michael Bunting entered this week off to the hottest start of his career, with league-bests of four goals and seven points through four games. He’s flanked by veteran forwards Lane Pederson and Kevin Roy (six points apiece) and rookie prospect Jan Jenik (five), who all were at least tied inside the AHL’s top 10 point producers after two weekends of play.
The Roadrunners also have a head coach in Steve Potvin who, four games into his turn in the driver’s seat, has yet to lose a game. The Roadrunners’ 4-0-0-0 start is the best start to a season in the franchise’s five years in Tucson.
Then there's this: Heading into Friday’s rescheduled 5 p.m. faceoff against the San Jose Barracuda, the Roadrunners still have more home games left on their schedule than other AHL team. That was the product of a pandemic-impacted scheduling decision that had Tucson Arena host two games between the Roadrunners and Barracuda to open the season two weeks ago, even though the Barracuda were the designated “home” team.
Potvin said that despite the hot start, the Roadrunners will still need to get better as the season goes on.
“The quote of the week this week was, ‘I didn’t come this far to just come this far,’” Potvin said. “There’s definitely a lot of game left, and there’s a whole lot of room for improvement. But I will say I’m really happy how we’re going through the process daily. They’re looking for ways to get better in practice. They’re stressing their bodies during practice time … and it’s allowing them to go into game situations with cool minds.”
Entering the week, Tucson was one of four AHL teams this season perfect through four games or more. Three of them — the Roadrunners, the Henderson Silver Knights (4-0-0-0), and the San Diego Gulls (6-0-0-0) — all play in the Pacific Division.
“We’re going to be playing those teams a lot coming up here, so not everyone can stay undefeated,” defenseman Cam Dineen said. “We can’t get complacent about that.”
As explosive as recent AHL All-Stars Bunting — the league’s reigning Player of the Week — and Pederson have been, the contributions of veteran newcomers like Roy and Michael Carcone, and still-up-and-coming prospects like defenseman Cam Dineen, have stood out, too.
Carcone and Roy entered the 2021 season having skated in a combined 431 AHL games over the last four seasons.
They have filled holes up front left by the departure of scoring talent like Beau Bennett (still a free agent), Andy Miele (playing in Russia) and Hudson Fasching (currently with the Arizona Coyotes’ NHL taxi squad). While Carcone and Roy haven't historically matched Bennett, Miele or Fasching’s output, they’ve played those parts well early on this season.
“At this level I feel like everybody always has something to prove. Clearly these players have come in having a mindset of wanting to get to the next level,” Potvin said about Roy, signed in the offseason to an AHL contract, and Carcone, who is on loan to the Roadrunners from the NHL’s Nashville Predators. “Regardless of Carcone’s situation with Nashville, he wants to find a way to get better. He could potentially be a call-up for them.
“Roy is doing the exact same thing,” Potvin added. “He’s come in with the mindset of improving his game. Whatever challenge lies ahead for him, he’s willing to accept it and try to better his game.”
In Dineen’s case, his two goals so far — including the overtime game-winner from the left-side faceoff dot in a 2-1 season-opening win against San Jose — are already almost half-way a career high.
“Coming into this year with everything being a little up in the air and guys getting called up more often and things like that, I think it opens up a chance for me to get opportunities I haven’t had yet in my career,” Dineen said.
In his third season with Tucson, Dineen is seeing time, and capitalizing, in areas like the three-on-three open-ice overtime situations, as well as on the power play. This is the first time with the Roadrunners he’s been used heavily in that manner.
“He’s definitely a player that looks bigger (this year) because I think his confidence is growing,” Potvin said of the third-year defenseman, a Coyotes third-round draft pick in 2016. “The biggest thing for him is accepting the boredom of consistency.
“He comes every day, and is the exact same human being, and tries to do the right things. And, two years later, it’s evident he’s been able to develop his game that way. He’s just so reliable.”