Well, shoot: Roadrunners fall in overtime despite dominating Ontario in chances

Despite outshooting the Ontario Reign by more than double, the Tucson Roadrunners fell in overtime on Friday night.

The Reign beat Roadrunner 4-3 even though Tucson had a 47-23 edge in shots on goal.

“I think we had full control of the game, some unfortunate bounces and we took too many penalties in the 'O' zone; you can’t take offensive zone penalties and think we’re gonna kill them,” said Tucson coach Steve Potvin. “That’s really the unfortunate part of the game because really other than that I thought we were the dominant team tonight.”

The Roadrunners host the Reign again on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CW Tucson feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

At 2:24 in overtime, Roadrunners forward Jan Jenik was called for a tripping penalty. Five seconds into the ensuing power play, Reign forward Quinton Byfield scored the game-winner. Ontario was 2-for-4 on power plays while Tucson was 0-for-3.

Roadrunners forward Adam Cracknell said the club proved it can play with the Reign.

“We knew it’s gonna be tight; (the) standings showed that, (and) we’re playing a very good team,” Cracknell said. “Obviously we gave them a little bit of life on the power play but that’s just the way it is, we know we can play well against them, and when we do the right things, we’re generating success.”

Tucson forward Michael Carcone opened the scoring with an assist from Cracknell seven minutes into the game.

“That connection’s been really strong,” Potvin said. “Obviously they’ve had some points and they’ve had some chemistry and they seem to find the back of the net, so it’s been a good pairing and I think (forward) Nathan (Smith) played well with them tonight also.”

A couple minutes later, the Reign tied it up with a goal from forward Lias Andersson.

At 13:13 in the first Cracknell scored this time assisted by Carcone and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Andre Lee scored for Ontario just after the start of the second period.

With 13:38 gone in the second, Cracknell scored again, assisted by defenseman Cameron Crotty and forward Nathan Smith. Ontario tied it up four minutes into the third when defenseman Helge Grans scored.

It’s the second straight overtime loss for Tucson, which fell 4-3 at San Jose last weekend.

