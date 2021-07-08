What’s old is new: Jay Varady introduced as Roadrunners head coach for second time

“Sometimes it’s a hard conversation. There’s players who get sent down. They’re unhappy. But those players, they have to get work when they get here. I don’t think it’s any different for myself or Potsie,” Varady said. “Maybe there was a day or two where you had a long face. But it didn’t last very long and I think we know what we have to do down here.”

Armstrong credited Varady and Potvin for the way they’ve responded.

“First of all you’re dealing with quality people. They may not always like what you have to say, but they respect, it. Their main focus is to operate with the team, and what’s best for the team at the time,” Armstrong said. “I think Potsie had a tremendous opportunity and he made the most if it down here. A lot of great feedback. Now he gets to step back and kind of absorb what he did last year, and support Jay with the team this year. I think in the end, it’s going to make Potsie a better coach.”

Armstrong said he’s excited that Varady is returning to the AHL with a newly-crafted NHL mindset.