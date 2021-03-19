What’s up is down: Tucson Roadrunners among once-hot AHL teams cratering just as previously bad teams now soar

“There’s so many moving parts,” Potvin said of how teams have been forced to figure out how to tackle the understood two-headed AHL objectives of developing talent, then winning. “There’s ups and downs, there’s call-ups, guys that are fighting for contracts, and the shortened season. There’s a lot to consider. Obviously, we also had some games that we didn’t play because of COVID.

“There’s so many different variables that come into play.”

In the case of the Roadrunners (6-8-0-0) and the Gulls (9-9-0-0), the recent champions of futility have the chance to right their own ships. By doing so, they may just send their opponent further into the Pacific Division abyss when they square up for back-to-back 5 p.m. faceoffs Saturday and Sunday at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners’ only win in their last seven games was a 4-1 victory over the Gulls last Friday.

Potvin isn’t making excuses for his team’s play; instead he’s putting Tucson’s struggles onto his own shoulders. It’s his job, he said, to figure out how to make his club tick as they sit just a little more than week away from the halfway point of their 36-game schedule.