The Tucson Roadrunners have won three straight, five of their last six and six of eight.

But they might actually be playing too well.

Fresh from securing the I-8 Border Rivalry Trophy for the sixth time in seven seasons with a 6-5 overtime win at the San Diego Gulls, Tucson (30-29-6-0, 66 points) goes north to face the Bakersfield Condors (31-29-2-2, 66 points) Friday at 7 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the second place Coachella Valley Firebirds beat Bakersfield 5-1 to move the Roadrunners into a virtual tie with the Condors for sixth place.

But a sixth place finish might mean Tucson has to travel to Canada for a best of three opening round playoff series. A seventh-place finish could mean a 5 ½ hour drive west on I-10 instead.

The American Hockey League is broken up into two conferences. The winners of the West and East meet in the Calder Cup Finals. Multiple teams from each of the four divisions — Pacific, Central, North and Atlantic — first battle among themselves in the playoffs with the champion of the Pacific facing the Central winner and the North playing the Atlantic for the conference titles.

As the league’s largest division with 10 sides, the Pacific also has the most playoff teams. Currently the Calgary Wranglers, the first in the AHL to clinch a playoff spot, lead the Pacific.

The Pacific has a league-high four teams that have clinched their playoff entries already; the Atlantic has two, the North has one and the Central is still waiting for a team to get in.

In the Pacific’s bracket, seeds two through seven meet a best-of-three first round with the top seed getting a bye to the second. The next round, the division semifinals, are best-of-five, as are the division finals. The conference finals and Calder Cup Finals are best-of-seven.

Tucson, seventh place for weeks, is poised to overtake Bakersfield for sixth place. Although the Colorado Eagles (35-21-6-3, 79 points) just moved into third, past the Abbotsford Canucks (35-23-3-4, 77 points), the Canucks play on Thursday night.

If Tucson overtakes Bakersfield and the Canucks return to third place, the Roadrunners would have to play the first round in Canada. Calgary (46-15-3-1, 96 points) has a modest edge over Coachella Valley (43-14-4-2, 92 points) for the top spot, so if Tucson finishes seventh and the Wranglers hold on, the Roadrunners would play in Southern California instead of Canada.

Though if Colorado — who Tucson just swept on the road — holds onto third, they would play the Roadrunners.

Of course it’s unlikely Tucson wants to do anything but just get as many points as they can so they both hold off eighth place San Jose Barracuda (27-32-1-4, 59 points) and keep climbing up the standings.

The baby Sharks had pulled to within three points of Tucson as the Roadrunners started their six-game, 12-day road trip with the Colorado series. But only days later, Tucson has found some separation.

A week ago, with Tucson arena overtaken by a TobyMac concert and Monster Jam, what would be the longest road trip of the year for the Roadrunners looked like it could put a damper on Tucson’s playoff chances. But with three wins so far and three games to go on the road trip, the Roadrunners have already tripled the win total they had on their other long road trek — the team’s annual gem show road trip in early February.

“Well, this division is really tough and you know I think our guys are confident to be to play against anybody really,” Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said recently, after the Roadrunners did defeat the league-leading Wranglers in Tucson in a shootout back on March 18. “We've been playing some really good hockey (in recent months) and we've made some some adjustments and the guys have been really gelling together and responsive to those those changes.”

When the Roadrunners return home they have a four-game home stand to close out the regular season. That will come against the Texas Stars (35-18-8-3, 81 points), who are tied for first in the Central Division, and then against the Barracuda.

The Stars just missed out on clinching a playoff berth on Wednesday as the defending Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves defeated Texas in a shootout.

The Roadrunners records this season against its remaining opponents and potential playoff foes:

Regular Season:

Bakersfield: 4-2-0-0

Texas: 0-2-0-0

San Jose: 3-2-1-0

Possible playoff opponents:

Coachella Valley 2-5-1-0

Calgary 2-2-0-0

Colorado 2-2-0-0

Abbotsford 2-2-0-0

Tucson has seven games left and they need 10 points to clinch a playoff spot. The AHL awards two points to all wins and one for overtime or shootout losses. The number of points Tucson could need goes down not only with the Roadrunners earning points, but when the highest team not currently sitting in a playoff position loses. So on Friday, if Tucson defeats Bakersfield, and San Jose loses at the Central Division-leading Stars, Tucson’s magic number gets that much smaller.

San Jose needs 22 points with eight games to play to clinch a postseason spot, they need some help.

Slap shots

• On Tuesday the Roadrunners signed forward Micah Miller to a two-year AHL Contract. In his fifth year at St. Cloud State, Miller had 17 points in 41 games as the Huskies reached the 2023 Frozen Four. He didn’t debut in the San Diego game.

• Longtime former Roadrunner Cam Dineen will face his prior club for the first time. Dineen was traded by the Arizona Coyotes to the Edmonton Oilers earlier this month in a deal that included bringing Michael Kesselring to the desert.

Dineen, who played 208 career games over parts of five seasons with Tucson, was assigned to Bakersfield; Kesselring has gone back and forth between Tucson and the NHL's Coyotes. Entering Friday, Kesselring is tied for third this season among all defenseman with 14 goals while Dineen's 42 points are tied for seventh among blueliners.

• The league announced that it has dropped prices for AHLtv, its subscription-based live-streaming network, to $49.99 for the rest of regular season and all of the Calder Cup playoffs, (down from $104.99) and for the regular season only to $24.99 from $84.99.