With 7 games over 14 days, Roadrunners have a chance to move up in the AHL standings

“Part of growth and development is being ready to play the best teams and the best players and prove yourself against them,” Roadrunners coach Jay Varady said. “You're making a case of why individually you want to play in the NHL, you want to play the best.”

Rookie Maccelli maturing

It’s been roughly a month since Tucson’s much-ballyhooed rookie duo of forward Matias Maccelli and defenseman JJ Moser started to really rip the back of the net.

Dating back exactly one month from Friday’s 7 p.m. series opener against Stockton, Maccelli rankks second in the AHL in points with 14 in eight games. That’s a 1.75 points-per-outing clip, tops in the league.

Moser leads all AHL defensemen in both categories with 10 points in eight games.

Tucson associate head coach Steve Potvin said he’s confident the duo has what it takes to keep it up. Speaking specifically about Maccelli, who was named the AHL’s Rookie of the Month for November, Potvin marveled at how grounded the 21-year-old has been.