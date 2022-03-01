With nothing left to prove in Tucson, Matias Maccelli gets call-up from Coyotes

GLENDALE — As call-ups from the American Hockey League go, some don't generate a ton of excitement. The Arizona Coyotes' decision to bring up Tucson Roadrunners standout Matias Maccelli, however, showed that there was no more keeping the native of Finland down on the farm any longer.

An injury might have moved the timeline up, but Maccelli was going to get the call regardless at some point. It was made official on Monday, and the 21-year-old forward and former fourth round draft pick practiced with the Coyotes, playing on the wing.

Two things that stand out about Maccelli are, first, his 55 points in 42 games at Tucson in his first season in the rugged AHL. Maccelli currently ranks third in the American Hockey League for assists (41) and total points, while leading all rookies in both categories.

Also noteworthy is that he was called up on Dec. 28 and was set to make his NHL debut that night at San Jose, after scoring 21 points in his first 21 games in Tucson and being named the AHL Rookie of the Month for November. But just before the game, he was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and after being cleared, was sent back to Tucson a few days later.