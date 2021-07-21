Runners go the distance, from altitude training in Flagstaff to representing U.S. in Tokyo

“For me to stay motivated to keep working every day I kind of just have to focus on what I’m doing and kind of just focus on doing the best I can every day and not worrying too much about everything, because all that, it’s outside our control as athletes, so we kind of just have to go with the flow,” Sisson said.

Schneider and Smith are hoping Smith will be allowed to attend the Olympics but Sisson knows Treacy won’t be attending. That doesn’t worry her.

The two already have a long-distance coaching relationship with Treacy in Rhode Island and Sisson in Arizona. For them, communicating over phone and text, as many athletes will have to do because of COVID-19 restrictions meaning not every coach can attend the Olympics, is the norm.

“With a lot of athletes, they’re used to seeing their coaches all the time whereas I’m not and we know how to make it work,” Sisson said. “I know what kind of feedback I need to give him and things like that so it actually probably is an advantage.”

Treacy believes their tenure in person at Providence means Sisson knows his system, so he echoed her lack of concern, saying one of Sisson’s strengths is her independence.

“She’s very single-minded,” he said. “That’s why a situation like this works.”