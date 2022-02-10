Sahith Theegala crashes party, leads WM Phoenix Open after first round suspended due to darkness

SCOTTSDALE — Sahith Theegala crashed golf's biggest party.

Playing in the last group off the 10th tee Thursday in his first WM Phoenix Open start, Theegala was 7 under with two holes left when the round was suspended because of darkness. K.H. Lee was second after a 6-under 65.

“The big key for me, like always in my game, is just putting my driver in the fairway," Theegala said. "I was able to do that early and often.”

The 24-year-old former Pepperdine star got into the event on a sponsor exemption.

“Super strong field, probably the strongest field I played in so far this year," Theegala said. "I just figured it was like another free-roll opportunity, might as well take advantage of it and obviously super thankful that I got in.”

The fans were back in full force on an 80-degree day at firm and fast TPC Scottsdale, with well over 100,000 on hand and a lot more expected Friday and Saturday. Last year, daily attendance was limited to 5,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.