Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet commits to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats secured their second commitment to the 2022 recruiting class, and it comes from a player right up the road from the university.

Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon. He opted for an early commitment after having offers from Arizona and Vanderbilt.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Let’s get this thing started!!#beardown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EG7LxUhuud — Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) August 12, 2020

Bourguet is a 6-foot-2 pro-style QB who ranks as a three-star recruit and is rated as the No. 16 player in the state of Arizona. Treyson's brother, Trenton, is a backup quarterback at ASU.

"Recently one thing has become perfectly clear to me about my future," Bourguet wrote on Twitter. "I've realized that playing football just wouldn't be the same if it wasn't in front of my family and friends."