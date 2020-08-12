Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet commits to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats secured their second commitment to the 2022 recruiting class, and it comes from a player right up the road from the university.
Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon. He opted for an early commitment after having offers from Arizona and Vanderbilt.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Let’s get this thing started!!#beardown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EG7LxUhuud— Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) August 12, 2020
Bourguet is a 6-foot-2 pro-style QB who ranks as a three-star recruit and is rated as the No. 16 player in the state of Arizona. Treyson's brother, Trenton, is a backup quarterback at ASU.
"Recently one thing has become perfectly clear to me about my future," Bourguet wrote on Twitter. "I've realized that playing football just wouldn't be the same if it wasn't in front of my family and friends."
Bourguet is the second player joining UA's 2022 class. Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes announced his commitment less than 24 hours ago, who is also among the top players in Arizona.
Bourguet is the first quarterback of UA's 2022 recruiting class; Arizona also picked up a commitment from class of 2021 quarterback Clay Millen in June.
Last season at Salpointe Catholic, Bourguet led the Lancers to the semifinals of the AIA Open Division playoffs. He threw for 805 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.
