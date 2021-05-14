 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio best bets
agate

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Baseball

Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Virginia Tech at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ

Alabama at LSU Noon SEC

Bowling

PBA, Round of 4 8 a.m. FS1

Football

TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas Noon Ch 11

Aviators vs. Lineman 4 p.m. FS2

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

Horses

The Preakness Stakes 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Mets at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Twins 1 p.m. FS1

Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Cardinals at Padres 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA

Hall of Fame ceremony 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Spurs 5 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Canucks at Oilers 12:30 p.m. NHL

Bruins at Capitals 4:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Leeds United at Burnley 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Fulham at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Phoenix at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's

Kansas City at Louisville FC 2 p.m. CBSS

Softball

ACC Tournament 9 a.m. ESPN

Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN

Conference USA Tournament 10 a.m. CBSS

AAC Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Rutgers at Michigan 11:30 a.m. BTN

Big East Tournament 11:30 a.m. FS2

Big 12 championship 1 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN

SEC championship 3 p.m. ESPN2

Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12

Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

WNBA

Sky at Mystics 10 a.m. Ch 9

Aces at Storm Noon Ch 9

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

