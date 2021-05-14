Saturday's TV/radio best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Baseball
Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Virginia Tech at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ
Alabama at LSU Noon SEC
Bowling
PBA, Round of 4 8 a.m. FS1
Football
TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas Noon Ch 11
Aviators vs. Lineman 4 p.m. FS2
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
Horses
The Preakness Stakes 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Mets at Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Athletics at Twins 1 p.m. FS1
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Cardinals at Padres 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA
Hall of Fame ceremony 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Spurs 5 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Canucks at Oilers 12:30 p.m. NHL
Bruins at Capitals 4:15 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Leeds United at Burnley 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Fulham at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Phoenix at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women's
Kansas City at Louisville FC 2 p.m. CBSS
Softball
ACC Tournament 9 a.m. ESPN
Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN
Conference USA Tournament 10 a.m. CBSS
AAC Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Rutgers at Michigan 11:30 a.m. BTN
Big East Tournament 11:30 a.m. FS2
Big 12 championship 1 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN
SEC championship 3 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12
Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
WNBA
Sky at Mystics 10 a.m. Ch 9
Aces at Storm Noon Ch 9
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)