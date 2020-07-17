Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
IndyCar race 5:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB Exhibition: Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men’s Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona 8 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Burnley at Norwich City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLS: Portland vs. Houston 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Houston vs. Utah (T) 7 a.m. CBSS
NWSL: Washington vs. Sky Blue (T) 6 p.m. CBSS
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
