Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

IndyCar race 5:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB Exhibition: Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mets at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona 8 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Burnley at Norwich City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari 10 a.m. ESPN2

MLS: Portland vs. Houston 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women’s NWSL: Houston vs. Utah (T) 7 a.m. CBSS

NWSL: Washington vs. Sky Blue (T) 6 p.m. CBSS

Legend: (T) — taped

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

