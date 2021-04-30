 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

Auburn at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

TCU at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Beach volleyball

Pac-12 semifinal 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 championship 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. Ch 11

Football

Minnesota Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN

Nebraska Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M Noon ESPN2

Washington Spring Game Noon Pac-12N

Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 7:30 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB

Tigers-Yankees or Marlins-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB

Indians at White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers-Brewers or Red Sox-Rangers 4 p.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Angels at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Warriors at Rockets 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. ESPN

Draft, Round 4-7 9 a.m. NFL

NHL

Sabres at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL

Penguins at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Flames at Oilers 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer (M)

EPL: Man. City at Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Brighton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Fulham at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund 11:20 a.m. ESPNEWS

Liga MX: Mazatlan at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer (W)

NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Softball

Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Utah Valley at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ

Mississippi State at South Carolina Noon SEC

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly 2 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly 2 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Track and field

The World Athletics Relays 11:30 a.m. NBCS

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

