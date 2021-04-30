Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
Auburn at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
TCU at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Beach volleyball
Pac-12 semifinal 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 championship 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. Ch 11
Football
Minnesota Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN
Nebraska Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M Noon ESPN2
Washington Spring Game Noon Pac-12N
Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 7:30 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLB
Tigers-Yankees or Marlins-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB
Indians at White Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers-Brewers or Red Sox-Rangers 4 p.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Angels at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Warriors at Rockets 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9
Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. ESPN
Draft, Round 4-7 9 a.m. NFL
NHL
Sabres at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL
Penguins at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Flames at Oilers 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer (M)
EPL: Man. City at Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds United at Brighton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Fulham at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund 11:20 a.m. ESPNEWS
Liga MX: Mazatlan at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer (W)
NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Softball
Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Utah Valley at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ
Mississippi State at South Carolina Noon SEC
Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly 2 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Track and field
The World Athletics Relays 11:30 a.m. NBCS
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)