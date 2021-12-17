Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Tennessee vs. Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2
Butler vs. Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 11
Pittsburgh at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. Ch 13
Florida vs. South Florida 11 a.m. BSAZ
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN
Hampton vs. NC Central 11 a.m. TNT
TCU at Georgetown Noon FS1
Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
Indiana vs. Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Louisville at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt 12:30 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
UCF vs. Florida State 1:30 p.m. BSAZ
Penn State at VCU 1:30 p.m. NBCS
HBCU Dunk Contest 1:30 p.m. TNT
Marquette at Xavier 2 p.m. FS1
USC vs. Georgia Tech 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Howard vs. NC A&T 2 p.m. TNT
Utah at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SEC
Providence at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11
Rider at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at UAB 3 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13
Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Dayton at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC
Southern Utah at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma State vs. Houston 5 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Jackson State at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah State vs. Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Auburn at Saint Louis 7 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Loyola Marymount at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, women's
Stanford at Tennessee 3:15 p.m. ESPN2
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Prelims 4 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11
Football, NCAA
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPN
Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State 10 a.m. Ch 9
FCS semifinal: South Dakota State at Montana State Noon ESPN2
New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty 3:45 p.m. ESPN
LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Division-II final: Ferris State vs. Valdosta State 7 p.m. ESPNU
New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, Day 1 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Day 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Knicks at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA
NFL
Patriots at Colts 6:15 p.m. NFL
NHL
Panthers at Wild Noon NHL
Soccer, men's
Egypt vs. Qatar 2:45 a.m. FS1
Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta 7 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Tunisia vs. Algeria 8 a.m. FS1
Serie A: Juventus at Bologna 10 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 p.m. FS1
Volleyball, women's
NCAA championship Wisconsin vs. Nebraska 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. 1290-AM
Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. 107.5-FM
Football, NCAA
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St. 12:15 p.m. 1490-AM*
LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Ontario 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)