Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Tennessee vs. Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2

Butler vs. Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 11

Pittsburgh at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. Ch 13

Florida vs. South Florida 11 a.m. BSAZ

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN

Hampton vs. NC Central 11 a.m. TNT

TCU at Georgetown Noon FS1

Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Indiana vs. Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Louisville at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt 12:30 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

UCF vs. Florida State 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

Penn State at VCU 1:30 p.m. NBCS

HBCU Dunk Contest 1:30 p.m. TNT

Marquette at Xavier 2 p.m. FS1

USC vs. Georgia Tech 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Howard vs. NC A&T 2 p.m. TNT

Utah at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SEC

Providence at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11

Rider at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at UAB 3 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13

Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Dayton at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC

Southern Utah at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma State vs. Houston 5 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Jackson State at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah State vs. Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Auburn at Saint Louis 7 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2

Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Loyola Marymount at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women's

Stanford at Tennessee 3:15 p.m. ESPN2

Boxing

PBC Fight Night Prelims 4 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11

Football, NCAA

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPN

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State 10 a.m. Ch 9

FCS semifinal: South Dakota State at Montana State Noon ESPN2

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty 3:45 p.m. ESPN

LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Division-II final: Ferris State vs. Valdosta State 7 p.m. ESPNU

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, Day 1 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Day 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Knicks at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA

NFL

Patriots at Colts 6:15 p.m. NFL

NHL

Panthers at Wild Noon NHL

Soccer, men's

Egypt vs. Qatar 2:45 a.m. FS1

Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta 7 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Tunisia vs. Algeria 8 a.m. FS1

Serie A: Juventus at Bologna 10 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women's

NCAA championship Wisconsin vs. Nebraska 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. 1290-AM

Cal Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. 107.5-FM

Football, NCAA

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St. 12:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Ontario 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

