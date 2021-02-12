Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
UConn at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11
Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. ESPN
Loyola-Chicago at Drake 10 a.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Wake Forest at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ
Auburn at Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 13
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
Butler at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Tennessee at LSU Noon ESPN
Oregon at Arizona Noon ESPN2
Iowa at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Kansas at Iowa State 1 p.m. Ch 9
Saint Louis at Fordham 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at Alabama 1:30 p.m. SEC
Duke at NC State 2 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Missouri 2 p.m. ESPN2
Villanova at Creighton 3 p.m. Ch 11
Northwestern at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
Rice at Western Kentucky 4 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
Gonzaga at San Francisco 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine 6 p.m. CBSS
USC at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Providence at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1
Colorado at California 8 p.m. ESPNU
UNLV at Boise State 8 p.m. FS1
Utah at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
UC Irvine at UC Riverside 10 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Michigan State at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Gymnastics
Arizona at Oregon State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12A
NBA
76ers at Suns 1 p.m. FSAZ
Nets at Warriors 6 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA hockey
Wisconsin at Michigan Noon BTN
NHL
Senators at Jets 1 p.m. NHL
Canadiens at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Blues at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Flames at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Liverpool at Leicester City 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Burnley at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennis
Australian Open, round of 16 5 p.m. TEN
Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, round of 16 1 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN2
Track and field
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2 p.m. Ch 4
Volleyball
Penn State at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Oregon at Arizona Noon 1290-AM
Oregon at Arizona Noon 107.5-FM
Villanova at Creighton 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
76ers at Suns 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)