Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

UConn at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11

Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. ESPN

Loyola-Chicago at Drake 10 a.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Wake Forest at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ

Auburn at Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 13

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Butler at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Tennessee at LSU Noon ESPN

Oregon at Arizona Noon ESPN2

Iowa at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Kansas at Iowa State 1 p.m. Ch 9

Saint Louis at Fordham 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgia at Alabama 1:30 p.m. SEC

Duke at NC State 2 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri 2 p.m. ESPN2

Villanova at Creighton 3 p.m. Ch 11

Northwestern at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Rice at Western Kentucky 4 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

Gonzaga at San Francisco 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine 6 p.m. CBSS

USC at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1

Colorado at California 8 p.m. ESPNU

UNLV at Boise State 8 p.m. FS1

Utah at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

UC Irvine at UC Riverside 10 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Michigan State at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Gymnastics

Arizona at Oregon State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12A

NBA

76ers at Suns 1 p.m. FSAZ

Nets at Warriors 6 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA hockey

Wisconsin at Michigan Noon BTN

NHL

Senators at Jets 1 p.m. NHL

Canadiens at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Blues at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Flames at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Liverpool at Leicester City 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Burnley at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennis

Australian Open, round of 16 5 p.m. TEN

Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, round of 16 1 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN2

Track and field

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2 p.m. Ch 4

Volleyball

Penn State at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Oregon at Arizona Noon 1290-AM

Oregon at Arizona Noon 107.5-FM

Villanova at Creighton 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

76ers at Suns 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

