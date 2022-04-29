 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Miami at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Mississippi at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Santa Clara at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football

Maryland spring game 9 a.m. BTN

Minnesota spring game 11 a.m. BTN

Washington spring game 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

USFL: Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. Ch 11

People are also reading…

Cal spring game 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N

USFL: Birmingham vs. N. Orleans 5 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

Hockey

U-18: U.S. vs. Czech Republic 5:30 a.m. NHL

U-18: Sweden vs. Finland 9:30 a.m. NHL

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ

Angels at White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. FS1

Tigers-Dodgers or Reds-Rockies 7 p.m. MLB

NFL

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. ESPN

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Newcastle 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Norwich City at Aston Villa 7 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Burnley at Watford 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Leeds United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Softball, NCAA

Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Kentucky Noon SEC

Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Swimming

U.S. international team trials 3 p.m. CNBC

Track and field

The Drake Relays 11 a.m. CBSS

The Penn Relays 11 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News