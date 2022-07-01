 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. USA

Basketball

Big 3 League, Week 3 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA

Tour de France, Stage 2 (T) 10 a.m. Ch 4

Football

CFL: Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Series 1 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Rays at Blue Jays 9 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Rockies 6 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Summer: Lakers vs. Heat 2 p.m. ESPN2

Summer: Kings vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men's

Orange County at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Tennis

Wimbledon, third round 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, third round 10 a.m. Ch 9

WNBA

Mercury at Sky 10 a.m. ESPN

All-Star Selection Show Noon ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Cardinals at Phillies 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

D-backs at Rockies 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

