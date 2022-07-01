Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. USA
Basketball
Big 3 League, Week 3 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA
Tour de France, Stage 2 (T) 10 a.m. Ch 4
Football
CFL: Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Series 1 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Rays at Blue Jays 9 a.m. MLB
Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1
Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Rockies 6 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Summer: Lakers vs. Heat 2 p.m. ESPN2
Summer: Kings vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
Orange County at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, third round 10 a.m. Ch 9
WNBA
Mercury at Sky 10 a.m. ESPN
All-Star Selection Show Noon ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Cardinals at Phillies 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
D-backs at Rockies 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)