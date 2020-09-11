Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 11 a.m. NBCS
IndyCar race 2 p.m. NBCS
NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Kia Tigers at NC Dinos 1:55 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Kia Tigers at NC Dinos 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 14 4:30 a.m. CNBC
Golf
European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Orioles at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Braves at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB
Tigers at White Sox 4 p.m. FS1
Astros at Dodgers 5 p.m. Ch 11
Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Giants at Padres 6 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football
Arkansas State at Kansas State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN
Charlotte at Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS
Duke at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Georgia Tech at Florida State 12;30 p.m. Ch 9
UTSA at Texas State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Campbell at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
The Citadel at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU
Clemson at Wake Forest 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Tulane at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Kansas 7 p.m. FS1
NHL Playoffs
Golden Knights vs. Stars, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Fulham vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Portland Thorns at OL Reign 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
