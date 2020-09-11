 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 11 a.m. NBCS

IndyCar race 2 p.m. NBCS

NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Kia Tigers at NC Dinos 1:55 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kia Tigers at NC Dinos 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 14 4:30 a.m. CNBC

Golf

European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Orioles at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Braves at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB

Tigers at White Sox 4 p.m. FS1

Astros at Dodgers 5 p.m. Ch 11

Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Giants at Padres 6 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football

Arkansas State at Kansas State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN

Charlotte at Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1

Louisiana-Monroe at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS

Duke at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Georgia Tech at Florida State 12;30 p.m. Ch 9

UTSA at Texas State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Campbell at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

The Citadel at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Clemson at Wake Forest 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Tulane at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Kansas 7 p.m. FS1

NHL Playoffs

Golden Knights vs. Stars, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Fulham vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Portland Thorns at OL Reign 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — taped

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

