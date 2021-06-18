Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos;NASCAR Xfinity race;12:30 p.m.;NBCS
Baseball;CWS: NC State vs. Stanford;11 a.m.;ESPN
;CWS: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt;4 p.m.;ESPN
Boxing;Top Rank;7 p.m.;ESPN
Golf;PGA Tour, third round;8 a.m.;Ch 4
;LPGA Tour, third round;Noon;Golf
;PGA Tour, third round;4 p.m.;Ch 4
Football;TSL final: Linemen vs. Jousters;Noon;Ch 11
Horses;The Royal Ascot;6 a.m.;NBCS
MLB;A’s-Yankees or Marlins-Cubs;10 a.m.;MLB
;Red Sox-Royals or Twins-Rangers;1 p.m.;MLB
;White Sox at Astros;4 p.m.;Ch 11
;Dodgers at D-backs;7 p.m.;BSAZ
;Tigers at Angels;7 p.m.;FS1
NBA;Bucks at Nets, Game 7;5:30 p.m.;TNT
NHL;Lightning at Islanders, Game 4;5 p.m.;USA
Soccer (M);Hungary vs. France;5:30 a.m.;ESPN
;Portugal vs. Germany;8:30 a.m.;ESPN
;Poland at Spain;11:30 a.m.;Ch 9
Soccer (W);NWSL: North Carolina at OL Reign;1 p.m.;Ch 13
Swimming;U.S. Olympic Trials, Day 7;6 p.m.;Ch 4
Track;U.S. Olympic Trials, Day 2;5 p.m.;NBCS
;U.S. Olympic Trials, Day 2;7 p.m.;Ch 4
WNBA;Sun at Sky;11 a.m.;Ch 13
RADIO SATURDAY
Baseball;CWS: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt;4 p.m.;1290-AM
Golf;The Golf Arizona Show;8 a.m.;1490-AM*
MLB;Dodgers at D-backs;7 p.m.;1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)