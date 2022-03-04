Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Villanova at Butler 10 a.m. Ch 11
Alabama at LSU 10 a.m. Ch 13
Boston College at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ
Arkansas at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN
Virginia at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN2
Davidson at Dayton 10:30 a.m. USA
Miami at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Florida Noon Ch 13
Indiana at Purdue Noon ESPN
NC State at Florida State Noon ESPN2
Seton Hall at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. ESPNN
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s 12:30 p.m. USA
East Carolina at Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Washington State 2 p.m. Ch 13
Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
VCU at Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11
California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Missouri State vs. Drake 4 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor; 4 p.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
Georgetown at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
Oregon State at Washington 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at Colorado State 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Murray State vs. Morehead State vs. Belmont 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah Valley at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ
St. John’s at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1
Colorado at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
USC at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS
San Francisco vs. BYU 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
UNLV at New Mexico 9 p.m. FS1
Santa Clara vs. Portland/USD 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Dayton vs. VCU 9 a.m. CBSS
UConn vs. Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Saint Joseph's vs. UMass 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Marquette vs. DePaul 12:30 p.m. FS2
Kansas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ+
Indiana vs. Ohio State 1:30 p.m. BTN
South Carolina vs. Mississippi 3 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa vs. Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN
Villanova vs. St. John’s 5 p.m. FS2
Kentucky vs. Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Creighton vs. Seton Hall 7:30 p.m. FS2
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf
NBA
Warriors at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NFL
Scouting combine 2 p.m. NFL
NHL
Blues at Islanders 10:30 a.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Flyers 1 p.m. Ch 9
Senators at Coyotes 2 p.m. BSAZ
Bruins at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leeds United at Leicester 5:30 a.m. USA
Bund.: Leverkusen vs. B. Munich 7 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Chelsea at Burnley 8 a.m. USA
EPL: West Ham at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Indiana at Purdue Noon 1490-AM*
Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Cal at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
Cal at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Ohio Valley championship 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Bakersfield 8 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)