 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Villanova at Butler 10 a.m. Ch 11

Alabama at LSU 10 a.m. Ch 13

Boston College at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ

Arkansas at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN

Virginia at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN2

Davidson at Dayton 10:30 a.m. USA

Miami at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Florida Noon Ch 13

Indiana at Purdue Noon ESPN

NC State at Florida State Noon ESPN2

Seton Hall at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. ESPNN

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s 12:30 p.m. USA

East Carolina at Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgia at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Washington State 2 p.m. Ch 13

Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

VCU at Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at UConn 3 p.m. Ch 11

California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Missouri State vs. Drake 4 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Baylor; 4 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Georgetown at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Washington 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Colorado State 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Murray State vs. Morehead State vs. Belmont 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah Valley at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ

St. John’s at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

USC at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS

San Francisco vs. BYU 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

UNLV at New Mexico 9 p.m. FS1

Santa Clara vs. Portland/USD 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Dayton vs. VCU 9 a.m. CBSS

UConn vs. Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Saint Joseph's vs. UMass 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Marquette vs. DePaul 12:30 p.m. FS2

Kansas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ+

Indiana vs. Ohio State 1:30 p.m. BTN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi 3 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa vs. Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Villanova vs. St. John’s 5 p.m. FS2

Kentucky vs. Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Creighton vs. Seton Hall 7:30 p.m. FS2

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf

NBA

Warriors at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NFL

Scouting combine 2 p.m. NFL

NHL

Blues at Islanders 10:30 a.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Flyers 1 p.m. Ch 9

Senators at Coyotes 2 p.m. BSAZ

Bruins at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leeds United at Leicester 5:30 a.m. USA

Bund.: Leverkusen vs. B. Munich 7 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Chelsea at Burnley 8 a.m. USA

EPL: West Ham at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Indiana at Purdue Noon 1490-AM*

Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Cal at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

Cal at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Ohio Valley championship 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Bakersfield 8 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News