Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Binghamton at UConn 10 a.m. FS1
Villanova vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNN
Purdue vs. North Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNN
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS2
Western Illinois at DePaul 6 p.m. FS2
Boxing
WBO prelims 5 p.m. ESPN2
Cross country, NCAA
NCAA Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU
Curling
U.S. Olympic Trials 4 p.m. NBCS
Football, NCAA
Michigan State at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 11
Wofford at North Carolina 10 a.m. BSAZ
Rutgers at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
UMass at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Wake Forest at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Harvard at Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU
New Mexico State at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Washington at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Nebraska at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Arkansas at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Michigan at Maryland 1:30 p.m. BTN
East Carolina at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSS
SMU at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Virginia at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at USC 2 p.m. Ch 11
Louisiana at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Kansas State 3:30 p.m. FS1
Auburn at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac12N
Oregon at Utah 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
South Alabama at Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 6 p.m. Ch 11
Wyoming at Utah State 6 p.m. CBSS
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise State 7 p.m. FS1
Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Fla. A&M vs. Beth.-Cookman (T) 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
NBA
Hornets at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Devils at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL
Penguins at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Red Wings at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City 5:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton at Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women's
NWSL final: Wash. vs. Chicago 10 a.m. Ch 13
Wrestling
Oklahoma State at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Cycling
El Tour de Tucson 6:50 a.m. 1490-AM*
Football, NCAA
NAU at Cal Poly 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)