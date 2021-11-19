 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Binghamton at UConn 10 a.m. FS1

Villanova vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNN

Purdue vs. North Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNN

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS2

Western Illinois at DePaul 6 p.m. FS2

Boxing

WBO prelims 5 p.m. ESPN2

Cross country, NCAA

NCAA Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU

Curling

U.S. Olympic Trials 4 p.m. NBCS

Football, NCAA

Michigan State at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wofford at North Carolina 10 a.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

UMass at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Wake Forest at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Harvard at Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU

New Mexico State at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Washington at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Nebraska at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Arkansas at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Michigan at Maryland 1:30 p.m. BTN

East Carolina at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSS

SMU at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Virginia at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at USC 2 p.m. Ch 11

Louisiana at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Kansas State 3:30 p.m. FS1

Auburn at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac12N

Oregon at Utah 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

South Alabama at Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 6 p.m. Ch 11

Wyoming at Utah State 6 p.m. CBSS

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Fla. A&M vs. Beth.-Cookman (T) 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

Hornets at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Devils at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL

Penguins at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Red Wings at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City 5:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brighton at Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women's

NWSL final: Wash. vs. Chicago 10 a.m. Ch 13

Wrestling

Oklahoma State at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Cycling

El Tour de Tucson 6:50 a.m. 1490-AM*

Football, NCAA

NAU at Cal Poly 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

