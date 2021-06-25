 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

NASCAR race Noon NBCS

Baseball

CWS: NC State vs. Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPN

CWS: Miss. St. vs. Texas (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

PBA Tour Finals 9 a.m. CBSS

PBA Tour Finals 11 a.m. CBSS

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 1 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympics Trials, men’s finals 1 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Indians-Twins or Mariners-White Sox 11 a.m. MLB

Royals at Rangers 1 p.m. FS1

Cubs at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. BSAZ

Athletics at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Clippers, Game 4 6 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Wales vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Italy vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Track & field

U.S. Olympic Trials, finals 6 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Mystics at Wings 10 a.m. Ch 13

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Phillies at Mets 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Suns at Clippers, Game 4 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

