Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1
NASCAR race Noon NBCS
Baseball
CWS: NC State vs. Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPN
CWS: Miss. St. vs. Texas (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling
PBA Tour Finals 9 a.m. CBSS
PBA Tour Finals 11 a.m. CBSS
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 1 3:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
Gymnastics
U.S. Olympics Trials, men’s finals 1 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Indians-Twins or Mariners-White Sox 11 a.m. MLB
Royals at Rangers 1 p.m. FS1
Cubs at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. BSAZ
Athletics at Giants 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Clippers, Game 4 6 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Wales vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Italy vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Track & field
U.S. Olympic Trials, finals 6 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Mystics at Wings 10 a.m. Ch 13
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Phillies at Mets 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Suns at Clippers, Game 4 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)