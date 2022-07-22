Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. Ch 11
NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. USA
Basketball
TBT, round of 32 9 a.m. ESPN
TBT, round of 32 11 a.m. ESPN
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20 5 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 6 a.m. CNBC
Champions Tour, third round 6 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
People are also reading…
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
U.S. Girls Juniors championship Noon Golf
MLB
Guardians at White Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Astros at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1
Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Athletics 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men's
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa 3 a.m. CBSS
Man. United vs. Bayern Munich 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Sacramento at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona 7:55 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
France vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Track and field
World Championships, Day 9 11 a.m. Ch 4
World Championships, Day 9 5 p.m. CNBC
World Championships, Day 9 6 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Sky at Liberty 4 p.m. NBA
Sparks at Aces 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)