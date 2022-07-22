 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. Ch 11

NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. USA

Basketball

TBT, round of 32 9 a.m. ESPN

TBT, round of 32 11 a.m. ESPN

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20 5 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 6 a.m. CNBC

Champions Tour, third round 6 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

People are also reading…

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Girls Juniors championship Noon Golf

MLB

Guardians at White Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1

Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Athletics 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa 3 a.m. CBSS

Man. United vs. Bayern Munich 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Sacramento at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona 7:55 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

France vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Track and field

World Championships, Day 9 11 a.m. Ch 4

World Championships, Day 9 5 p.m. CNBC

World Championships, Day 9 6 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Sky at Liberty 4 p.m. NBA

Sparks at Aces 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News