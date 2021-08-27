Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 4 p.m. Ch 4
Basketball, men's
Big3 League Playoffs Noon Ch 13
Football
Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. Ch 11
UConn at Fresno State 11 a.m. CBSS
Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Alcorn State at NC Central 4 p.m. ESPN
Southern Utah at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS
Golf
Curtis Cup, third round 1:45 a.m. Golf
European Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
Hockey, women's
United States vs. Japan 12:30 p.m. NHL
Germany at Canada 4 p.m. NHL
Little League World Series
Semifinal: Ohio vs. South Dakota 9:30 a.m. Ch 9
Semifinal: Michigan vs. Hawaii 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
MLB
Red Sox at Indians 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Phillies 3 p.m. BSAZ
Reds at Marlins 3 p.m. MLB
Padres at Dodgers 6 p.m. FS1
NFL preseason
Packers at Bills 10 a.m. NFL
Bears at Titans 4 p.m. NFL
Chargers at Seahawks 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Everton at Brighton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brentford at Aston Villa 7 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Chelsea at Liverpool 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 4 p.m. Ch 11
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS1
Volleyball
Campbell at USC 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Kansas State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
Baylor at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
Louisville at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
TCU vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
WNBA
Aces at Fever 10 a.m. NBA
Sparks at Sun 4 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Football
Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)