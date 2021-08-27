 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 4 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men's

Big3 League Playoffs Noon Ch 13

Football

Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. Ch 11

UConn at Fresno State 11 a.m. CBSS

Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Alcorn State at NC Central 4 p.m. ESPN

Southern Utah at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS

Golf

Curtis Cup, third round 1:45 a.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

Hockey, women's

United States vs. Japan 12:30 p.m. NHL

Germany at Canada 4 p.m. NHL

Little League World Series

Semifinal: Ohio vs. South Dakota 9:30 a.m. Ch 9

Semifinal: Michigan vs. Hawaii 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

MLB

Red Sox at Indians 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Phillies 3 p.m. BSAZ

Reds at Marlins 3 p.m. MLB

Padres at Dodgers 6 p.m. FS1

NFL preseason

Packers at Bills 10 a.m. NFL

Bears at Titans 4 p.m. NFL

Chargers at Seahawks 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at Brighton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brentford at Aston Villa 7 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Chelsea at Liverpool 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 4 p.m. Ch 11

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS1

Volleyball

Campbell at USC 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Kansas State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Louisville at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

TCU vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

WNBA

Aces at Fever 10 a.m. NBA

Sparks at Sun 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

Football

Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lute Olson remembered

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News