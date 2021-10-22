Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4
Boxing
Top Rank 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Football, NCAA
Illinois at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9
Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11
Wake Forest at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN
Cincinnati at Navy 9 a.m. ESPN2
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
Kansas State at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Wisconsin at Purdue Noon BTN
Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma State at Iowa State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
LSU at Mississippi 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Western Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Clemson at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Maryland at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
BYU at Washington State 12:30 p.m. FS1
Colorado at California 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
East Carolina at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
San Diego State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
Nevada at Fresno State 4 p.m. FS2
USC at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Ohio State at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
NC State at Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
West Virginia at TCU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at Oregon State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 8:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 6 5 p.m. TBS
NBA
Heat at Pacers 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NHL
Flames at Capitals 10 a.m. NHL
Maple Leafs at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL
Islanders at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Norwich City at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS
La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Wolves at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Watford at Everton 7 p.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Volleyball, women's
Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
Purdue at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
NAU at Sacramento State 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)