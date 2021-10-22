 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4

Boxing

Top Rank 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Football, NCAA

Illinois at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11

Wake Forest at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN

Cincinnati at Navy 9 a.m. ESPN2

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Wisconsin at Purdue Noon BTN

Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma State at Iowa State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

LSU at Mississippi 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Western Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Clemson at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Maryland at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

BYU at Washington State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Colorado at California 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

East Carolina at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

Nevada at Fresno State 4 p.m. FS2

USC at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Ohio State at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

NC State at Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at TCU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at Oregon State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 8:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 6 5 p.m. TBS

NBA

Heat at Pacers 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Flames at Capitals 10 a.m. NHL

Maple Leafs at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL

Islanders at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Norwich City at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS

La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Wolves at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Watford at Everton 7 p.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women's

Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Purdue at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

NAU at Sacramento State 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

