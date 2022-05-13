 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball

Kentucky at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

NC State at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ

West Virginia at Oklahoma Noon BSAZ+

Mississippi at LSU Noon SEC

Minnesota at Indiana 1 p.m. BTN

Oregon State at Arizona (JIP) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

USFL: New Orleans vs. New Jersey Noon Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

People are also reading…

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Sweden vs. Austria 2 a.m. NHL

Switzerland vs. Italy 6 a.m. NHL

Latvia vs. Finland 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Padres at Braves 1 p.m. FS1

Yankees-White Sox or Red Sox-Rangers 4 p.m. MLB

Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 7 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Lightning at Maple Leafs, Game 7 4 p.m. TNT

Kings at Oilers, Game 7 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Bund.: Leipzig at Bielefeld 6 a.m. ESPN

Softball

AAC championship 8 a.m. ESPN2

Big East championship 9 a.m. FS2

Big Ten championship 10 a.m. BTN

Conference USA championship 10 a.m. CBSS

ACC championship 10 a.m. ESPN2

Big 12 championship Noon ESPN2

SEC championship 2 p.m. ESPN2

Track and field

Pac-12 men’s championships 1:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 championships 6 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA

Mercury at Storm Noon Ch 9

Sky at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

Baseball

Oregon State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Giants at Cardinals 11:15 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News