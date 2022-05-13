Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball
Kentucky at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
NC State at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ
West Virginia at Oklahoma Noon BSAZ+
Mississippi at LSU Noon SEC
Minnesota at Indiana 1 p.m. BTN
Oregon State at Arizona (JIP) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
USFL: New Orleans vs. New Jersey Noon Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Sweden vs. Austria 2 a.m. NHL
Switzerland vs. Italy 6 a.m. NHL
Latvia vs. Finland 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Padres at Braves 1 p.m. FS1
Yankees-White Sox or Red Sox-Rangers 4 p.m. MLB
Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Phillies at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs
Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 7 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Lightning at Maple Leafs, Game 7 4 p.m. TNT
Kings at Oilers, Game 7 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Bund.: Leipzig at Bielefeld 6 a.m. ESPN
Softball
AAC championship 8 a.m. ESPN2
Big East championship 9 a.m. FS2
Big Ten championship 10 a.m. BTN
Conference USA championship 10 a.m. CBSS
ACC championship 10 a.m. ESPN2
Big 12 championship Noon ESPN2
SEC championship 2 p.m. ESPN2
Track and field
Pac-12 men’s championships 1:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 championships 6 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA
Mercury at Storm Noon Ch 9
Sky at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Baseball
Oregon State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
Giants at Cardinals 11:15 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)