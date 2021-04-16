 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

MLB

D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. BSAZ

Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Giants at Marlins (JIP) 4 p.m. MLB

Twins at Angels 6 p.m. FS1

NBA

Jazz at Lakers 1:45 p.m. ESPN

Warriors at Celtics 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NCAA baseball

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC

Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

NCAA football

Ohio State Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN

Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSS

Utah Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Grambling State vs. Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCS

USC Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama A&M at Alabama State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA gymnastics

National Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA softball

Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Maryland at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN

Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Arizona State, Game 1 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Washington, Game 1 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona at Arizona State, Game 2 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Washington, Game 2 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

NHL

Capitals at Flyers 9:30 a.m. NHL

Penguins at Sabres Noon Ch 4

Blues at Coyotes 3 p.m. BSAZ+

Blackhawks at Red Wings 4 p.m. NHL

Oilers at Jets 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Ham at Newcastle United 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Florentina at Sassuolo 4:30 a.m. ESPN2

Seton Hall at Georgetown Noon FS2

Penn State at Indiana 2 p.m. BTN

MLS: Austin FC at LA FC 3 p.m. Ch 11

Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Details of Tommy Lloyd's hiring as Arizona men's basketball coach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News