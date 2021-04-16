Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. BSAZ
Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Giants at Marlins (JIP) 4 p.m. MLB
Twins at Angels 6 p.m. FS1
NBA
Jazz at Lakers 1:45 p.m. ESPN
Warriors at Celtics 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NCAA baseball
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC
Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA football
Ohio State Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN
Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSS
Utah Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Grambling State vs. Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCS
USC Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama A&M at Alabama State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA gymnastics
National Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA softball
Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Maryland at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN
Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Arizona State, Game 1 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Washington, Game 1 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona at Arizona State, Game 2 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Washington, Game 2 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
NHL
Capitals at Flyers 9:30 a.m. NHL
Penguins at Sabres Noon Ch 4
Blues at Coyotes 3 p.m. BSAZ+
Blackhawks at Red Wings 4 p.m. NHL
Oilers at Jets 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Ham at Newcastle United 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Florentina at Sassuolo 4:30 a.m. ESPN2
Seton Hall at Georgetown Noon FS2
Penn State at Indiana 2 p.m. BTN
MLS: Austin FC at LA FC 3 p.m. Ch 11
Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)