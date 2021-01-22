Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Houston at Temple 10 a.m. Ch 13
Kansas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN
Auburn at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
UConn at Creighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
George Mason at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13
Maryland at Minnesota Noon BTN
NC State at North Carolina Noon ESPN
Florida at Georgia Noon ESPN2
SMU at UCF Noon ESPNU
Army at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
La Salle at Richmond 12:30 p.m. NBSC
Clemson at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9
Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
Ohio State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Ch 13
Duke at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Utah Valley at St. John’s 2 p.m., FS1
Dayton at VCU 2:30 p.m. CBSS
UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Ch 11
LSU at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
DePaul at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
Saint Mary’s at San Francisco 5 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPN2
USC at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. SEC
Pepperdine at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Texas at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
Arizona at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona State at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Horse racing
Pegasus World Cup 2:30 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Heat at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Nuggets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA hockey
Ohio State at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN
NHL
Lightning at Blue Jackets Noon NHL
Canadiens at Canucks 5 p.m. NHL
Senators at Jets 8 p.m. NHL
Volleyball
Purdue at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Nuggets at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)