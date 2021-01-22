 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Houston at Temple 10 a.m. Ch 13

Kansas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN

Auburn at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

UConn at Creighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

George Mason at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Baylor at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13

Maryland at Minnesota Noon BTN

NC State at North Carolina Noon ESPN

Florida at Georgia Noon ESPN2

SMU at UCF Noon ESPNU

Army at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

La Salle at Richmond 12:30 p.m. NBSC

Clemson at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9

Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. Ch 11

Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC

Ohio State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Ch 13

Duke at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Utah Valley at St. John’s 2 p.m., FS1

Dayton at VCU 2:30 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Ch 11

LSU at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

DePaul at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Saint Mary’s at San Francisco 5 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPN2

USC at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Missouri at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. SEC

Pepperdine at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

Texas at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

Arizona at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona State at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Horse racing

Pegasus World Cup 2:30 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Heat at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA hockey

Ohio State at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN

NHL

Lightning at Blue Jackets Noon NHL

Canadiens at Canucks 5 p.m. NHL

Senators at Jets 8 p.m. NHL

Volleyball

Purdue at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Nuggets at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

