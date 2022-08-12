 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Exhibition: Kentucky vs. Carleton 3 p.m. SEC

Boxing

WBO Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football

CFL: British Columbia at Calgary 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinals Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Juniors: United States vs. Austria 11 a.m. NHL

Juniors: Czechia vs. Canada 3 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Switzerland vs. Germany 7 p.m. NHL

Little League

Softball World Series, Game 17 10 a.m. ESPN2

Softball World Series, Game 18 1 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Braves at Marlins 10 a.m. MLB

Orioles at Rays 1 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ

Twins at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Chiefs at Bears 10 a.m. NFL

Colts at Bills 1 p.m. NFL

Seahawks at Steelers 4 p.m. NFL

Cowboys at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at Aston Villa 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Bournemouth at Man. City 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Brentford 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan 9:30 a.m. CBSS

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

Soccer, women's

U-20: Germany vs. New Zealand 9:50 a.m. FS2

U-20: Costa Rica vs. Spain 7 p.m. FS2

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 3 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. 1490-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

