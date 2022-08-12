Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Exhibition: Kentucky vs. Carleton 3 p.m. SEC
Boxing
WBO Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Football
CFL: British Columbia at Calgary 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinals Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Juniors: United States vs. Austria 11 a.m. NHL
Juniors: Czechia vs. Canada 3 p.m. NHL
Juniors: Switzerland vs. Germany 7 p.m. NHL
Little League
Softball World Series, Game 17 10 a.m. ESPN2
Softball World Series, Game 18 1 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Braves at Marlins 10 a.m. MLB
Orioles at Rays 1 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ
Twins at Angels 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason
Chiefs at Bears 10 a.m. NFL
Colts at Bills 1 p.m. NFL
Seahawks at Steelers 4 p.m. NFL
Cowboys at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Everton at Aston Villa 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Bournemouth at Man. City 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Brentford 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan 9:30 a.m. CBSS
La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
Soccer, women's
U-20: Germany vs. New Zealand 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20: Costa Rica vs. Spain 7 p.m. FS2
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 3 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. 1490-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)