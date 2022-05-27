 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Big Ten semifinal 7 a.m. BTN

Big South championship 9 a.m. ESPNU

Stanford vs. Arizona 9 a.m. Pac-12N

SEC semifinal 10 a.m. SEC

Big Ten semifinal 11 a.m. BTN

Oregon St. vs. UCLA/Cal 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N

SEC Tournament 1:30 p.m. SEC

Big Ten semifinal, if necessary 3 p.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC

Stanford vs. Arizona, if necessary. 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Big Ten semifinal, if necessary 7 p.m. BTN

Oregon St. vs. UCLA/Cal, if nec. 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

USFL: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay 9 a.m. USA

USFL: New Orleans vs. Michigan 6 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

LPGA Tour, match play 2:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

IIHF semifinal: Finland vs. U.S. 4 a.m. NHL

IIHF semifinal: Canada vs. Czech Rep. 8 a.m. NHL

Lacrosse, men's

Semifinal: Cornell vs. Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPN2

Semifinal: Princeton vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

MLB

Orioles at Red Sox 9 a.m. MLB

Guardians at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at D-backs 4 p.m. Ch 11

Blue Jays-Angels or Astros-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

UEFA final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Noon Ch 13

Phoenix Rising at Hartford 4 p.m. BSAZ

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 1 7 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN

UCF at Oklahoma, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN

Game 3 teams TBD, if necessary 1 p.m. ESPN

Arizona at Mississippi State, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPNU

Game 3 teams TBD, if necessary 3 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Stanford, Game 2 3 p.m. ESPNU

Duke at UCLA, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at ASU, Game 2 8 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, third round 5 a.m. BSAZ

French Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4

Track and field

Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Sky at Aces Noon Ch 9

Mystics at Sun 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Arizona vs. Stanford 9 a.m. 1290-AM

Arizona vs. Stanford, if necessary, 4:45 p.m. 1290-AM

Lacrosse, men's

Semifinal: Cornell vs. Rutgers 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

Semifinal: Princeton vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

