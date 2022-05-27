Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Big Ten semifinal 7 a.m. BTN
Big South championship 9 a.m. ESPNU
Stanford vs. Arizona 9 a.m. Pac-12N
SEC semifinal 10 a.m. SEC
Big Ten semifinal 11 a.m. BTN
Oregon St. vs. UCLA/Cal 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N
SEC Tournament 1:30 p.m. SEC
Big Ten semifinal, if necessary 3 p.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC
Stanford vs. Arizona, if necessary. 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Big Ten semifinal, if necessary 7 p.m. BTN
Oregon St. vs. UCLA/Cal, if nec. 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
USFL: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay 9 a.m. USA
USFL: New Orleans vs. Michigan 6 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
LPGA Tour, match play 2:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
IIHF semifinal: Finland vs. U.S. 4 a.m. NHL
IIHF semifinal: Canada vs. Czech Rep. 8 a.m. NHL
Lacrosse, men's
Semifinal: Cornell vs. Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPN2
Semifinal: Princeton vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
MLB
Orioles at Red Sox 9 a.m. MLB
Guardians at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at D-backs 4 p.m. Ch 11
Blue Jays-Angels or Astros-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs
Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
UEFA final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Noon Ch 13
Phoenix Rising at Hartford 4 p.m. BSAZ
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 1 7 a.m. ESPNU
Florida at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN
UCF at Oklahoma, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN
Game 3 teams TBD, if necessary 1 p.m. ESPN
Arizona at Mississippi State, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPNU
Game 3 teams TBD, if necessary 3 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Stanford, Game 2 3 p.m. ESPNU
Duke at UCLA, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at ASU, Game 2 8 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, third round 5 a.m. BSAZ
French Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
Track and field
Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Sky at Aces Noon Ch 9
Mystics at Sun 4 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Arizona vs. Stanford 9 a.m. 1290-AM
Arizona vs. Stanford, if necessary, 4:45 p.m. 1290-AM
Lacrosse, men's
Semifinal: Cornell vs. Rutgers 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
Semifinal: Princeton vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)