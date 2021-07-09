Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Awards
ESPYs 5 p.m. Ch 9
Basketball
Big3 League, Week 1 10 a.m. Ch 13
Nigeria at United States 5 p.m. NBCS
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 14 5 a.m. Ch 4
Football
IFL: Duke City at Tucson 6 p.m. Ch 8/58
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
American Century, second round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Blue Jays at Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Athletics at Rangers 1 p.m. FS1
Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
El Salvador vs. Curacao 2:30 p.m. FS2
Copa final: Argentina at Brazil 5 p.m. FS1
Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago 7:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, women’s final 6 a.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)