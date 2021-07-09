 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Awards

ESPYs 5 p.m. Ch 9

Basketball

Big3 League, Week 1 10 a.m. Ch 13

Nigeria at United States 5 p.m. NBCS

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 14 5 a.m. Ch 4

Football

IFL: Duke City at Tucson 6 p.m. Ch 8/58

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

American Century, second round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Blue Jays at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Rangers 1 p.m. FS1

Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

El Salvador vs. Curacao 2:30 p.m. FS2

Copa final: Argentina at Brazil 5 p.m. FS1

Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago 7:30 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, women’s final 6 a.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News