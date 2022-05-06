Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Purdue at Iowa 9 a.m. BTN
North Carolina at NC State 11 a.m. ESPNU
Arizona at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Arkansas at Auburn 2:30 p.m. SEC
Florida at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
LSU at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Beach volleyball
NCAA Tournament, elimination 11 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, elimination Noon ESPN2
NCAA Tournament semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, elimination 3 p.m. ESPN2
Football
USFL: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham 4 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
Horses
Kentucky Derby prep 9 a.m. USA
Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Lacrosse
Pac-12 women’s final: Colorado vs. USC Noon Pac-12N
MLB
Rangers-Yankees or Pirates-Reds 10 a.m. MLB
Tigers at Astros 1 p.m. FS1
Cardinals at Giants 4 p.m. FS1
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Rays-Mariners or Nationals-Angels 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Bucks, Game 3 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Grizzlies at Warriors, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Playoffs
Panthers at Capitals, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN
Avalanche at Predators, Game 3 1:30 p.m. TNT
Rangers at Penguins, Game 3 4 p.m. TNT
Flames at Stars, Game 3 6:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Wolverhampton at Chelsea 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man, United at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Tottenham at Liverpool 11:45 a.m. USA
Liga MX: San Luis at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2
San Antonio at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13
Softball, NCAA
Auburn at Tennessee 8:30 a.m. SEC
Mississippi at Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC
Northwestern at Minnesota Noon BTN
Arkansas at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, men's
NCAA final: Hawaii vs. L. Beach St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Sun at Liberty 3 p.m. ESPN
Dream at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SATURDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Arizona at USC 2 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
Dodgers at Cubs 11:20 a.m. 1490-AM*
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)