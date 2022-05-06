 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Purdue at Iowa 9 a.m. BTN

North Carolina at NC State 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arizona at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Arkansas at Auburn 2:30 p.m. SEC

Florida at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Beach volleyball

NCAA Tournament, elimination 11 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, elimination Noon ESPN2

NCAA Tournament semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, elimination 3 p.m. ESPN2

Football

USFL: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham 4 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

Horses

Kentucky Derby prep 9 a.m. USA

Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Lacrosse

Pac-12 women’s final: Colorado vs. USC Noon Pac-12N

MLB

Rangers-Yankees or Pirates-Reds 10 a.m. MLB

Tigers at Astros 1 p.m. FS1

Cardinals at Giants 4 p.m. FS1

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Rays-Mariners or Nationals-Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Bucks, Game 3 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Grizzlies at Warriors, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Playoffs

Panthers at Capitals, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN

Avalanche at Predators, Game 3 1:30 p.m. TNT

Rangers at Penguins, Game 3 4 p.m. TNT

Flames at Stars, Game 3 6:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: Wolverhampton at Chelsea 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man, United at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Tottenham at Liverpool 11:45 a.m. USA

Liga MX: San Luis at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2

San Antonio at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13

Softball, NCAA

Auburn at Tennessee 8:30 a.m. SEC

Mississippi at Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC

Northwestern at Minnesota Noon BTN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, men's

NCAA final: Hawaii vs. L. Beach St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Sun at Liberty 3 p.m. ESPN

Dream at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Arizona at USC 2 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Dodgers at Cubs 11:20 a.m. 1490-AM*

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

