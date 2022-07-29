 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball

Connie Mack World Series 5 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, men's

Big 3 League, Week 7 10 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, semifinal 3 p.m. ESPN2

Football

CFL: Winnipeg at Calgary 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Junior Amateur final 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Guardians at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Brewers at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Twins at Padres 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Angels 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

MLS: Portland at Minnesota Noon Ch 9

Real Madrid vs. Juventus 7 p.m. FS2

Colo. Springs at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, women's

Brazil at Colombia 4:45 p.m. FS2

Track and field

Ed Murphey Classic 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Storm at Mystics 9 a.m. ESPN

Wings at Dream 4:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Brewers at Red Sox 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

