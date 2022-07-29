Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball
Connie Mack World Series 5 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, men's
Big 3 League, Week 7 10 a.m. Ch 13
TBT, semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, semifinal 3 p.m. ESPN2
Football
CFL: Winnipeg at Calgary 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
U.S. Junior Amateur final 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Guardians at Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Brewers at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Twins at Padres 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Angels 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men's
MLS: Portland at Minnesota Noon Ch 9
Real Madrid vs. Juventus 7 p.m. FS2
Colo. Springs at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, women's
Brazil at Colombia 4:45 p.m. FS2
Track and field
Ed Murphey Classic 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Storm at Mystics 9 a.m. ESPN
Wings at Dream 4:30 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Brewers at Red Sox 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)