Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

IndyCar race 5:30 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 9:55 p.m. ESPN

Bowling Strike Derby 4 p.m. Ch 11

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Bayern Munich at Leverkusen 6:20 a.m. FS1

Bund.: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig 6:20 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund 9:20 a.m. FS2

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News