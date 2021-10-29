 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. NBCS

Football, NCAA

Texas at Baylor 9 a.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Michigan State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 9 a.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Bowling Green at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSS

Iowa at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN

Cincinnati at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2

Texas State at Louisiana 9 a.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Arizona State Noon FS1

Missouri at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Colorado at Oregon 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia vs. Florida 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Boston College at Syracuse 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Minnesota at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. BTN

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Purdue at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

TCU at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Wyoming at San Jose State 1 p.m. FS2

Boise State at Colorado State 4 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN

SMU at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

North Carolina at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Penn State at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

UCLA at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

Virginia at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Fresno State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Hawks at 76ers 4:30 p.m. NBA

Cavaliers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Islanders at Predators 10:30 a.m. NHL

Jets at Sharks 4 p.m. NHL

Skating

ISU Grand Prix 1 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Arsenal at Leicester City 4:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL Crystal Palace at Man. City 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Newcastle United 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women's

Nebraska at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

NAU at Idaho 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 4 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

