Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4
Football, NCAA
UCF at Cincinnati 9 a.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma State at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11
Auburn at Arkansas 9 a.m. Ch 13
Rutgers at Northwestern 9 a.m. BTN
Yale at UConn 9 a.m. CBSS
Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN
Nebraska at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan State at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1
Texas A&M at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
Purdue at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Kentucky at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Toledo at Central Michigan 12:30 p.m. CBSS
BYU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Kent State at Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Fresno State at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS2
Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
Utah State at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSS
Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Iowa State at Kansas State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Washington State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
Army at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
Air Force at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1
Arizona State at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
Hawaii at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
ALCS: Red Sox at Astros, Game 2 1:20 p.m. Ch 11
ALCS: Red Sox at Astros, Game 2 1:20 p.m. FS1
NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 1 5 p.m. TBS
NHL
Coyotes at Sabres 10 a.m. BSAZ
Coyotes at Sabres 10 a.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa 7 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Man. City at Leicester City 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Chelsea at Brentford 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennis
Indian Wells, men’s semifinals 10 a.m. TEN
Volleyball
Wisconsin at Michigan 1:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Southern Utah at NAU 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at Stockton 6 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)