 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity 9:30 a.m. NBCS

NASCAR race 1 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

Golf LPGA Tour, third round 6 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Brewers at Pirates 1 p.m. FS1

Marlins at Nationals 1 p.m. MLB

Twins at Royals 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ

Astros at Padres 6 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Bucks vs. Magic, Game 3 10 a.m. TNT

Heat vs. Pacers, Game 3 12:30 p.m. TNT

Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 3 p.m. ESPN

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Playoffs

Stars vs. Avalanche, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s MLS: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy 3 p.m. Ch 11

WNBA

Las Vegas vs. Seattle Noon Ch 9

Chicago vs. Indiana 2 p.m. CBSS

Connecticut vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former UA track and field athletes detail harassment, bullying and assault in program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News