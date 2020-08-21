Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity 9:30 a.m. NBCS
NASCAR race 1 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: NC Dinos at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11
Golf LPGA Tour, third round 6 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Brewers at Pirates 1 p.m. FS1
Marlins at Nationals 1 p.m. MLB
Twins at Royals 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ
Astros at Padres 6 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Bucks vs. Magic, Game 3 10 a.m. TNT
Heat vs. Pacers, Game 3 12:30 p.m. TNT
Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 3 p.m. ESPN
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Playoffs
Stars vs. Avalanche, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s MLS: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy 3 p.m. Ch 11
WNBA
Las Vegas vs. Seattle Noon Ch 9
Chicago vs. Indiana 2 p.m. CBSS
Connecticut vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
