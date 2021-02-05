Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Seton Hall at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11
Toledo at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS
Alabama at Missouri 10 a.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Virginia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ
La Salle at Fordham 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 9
Kansas at West Virginia Noon Ch 13
Saint Louis at George Washington Noon CBSS
Teams TBA Noon ESPN
East Carolina at Memphis 2 p.m. ESPN2
St. John’s at Providence Noon FS1
Wisconsin at Illinois 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Texas at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. Ch 9
Mississippi State at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Ch 13
Air Force at UNLV 2 p.m. CBSS
Pittsburgh at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN
Creighton at Marquette 3 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2
Indiana State at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN
Massachusetts at Rhode Island 6 p.m. ESPN2
Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1
Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 7 p.m. FSAZ
UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN
CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine 8 p.m. ESPNU
Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
St. Peter’s at Manhattan 10 a.m. ESPNU
Providence at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Gymnastics
Utah at Arizona State 1:30 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Iowa 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Nuggets at Kings 3 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA hockey
Notre Dame at Ohio State 11:30 a.m. BTN
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver 6 p.m. CBSS
NFL
NFL Honors Show 7 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. NHL
Canucks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Oilers at Flames 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Arsenal at Aston Villa 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton at Newcastle 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham at Fulham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Everton at Manchester United 12:55 p.m. NBCS
Liga MX: Pumas at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS2
Volleyball
Missouri at Florida 6 p.m. SEC
Maryland at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Warriors at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)