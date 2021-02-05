 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Seton Hall at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11

Toledo at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS

Alabama at Missouri 10 a.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Virginia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ

La Salle at Fordham 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 9

Kansas at West Virginia Noon Ch 13

Saint Louis at George Washington Noon CBSS

Teams TBA Noon ESPN

East Carolina at Memphis 2 p.m. ESPN2

St. John’s at Providence Noon FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Texas at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. Ch 9

Mississippi State at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Ch 13

Air Force at UNLV 2 p.m. CBSS

Pittsburgh at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN

Creighton at Marquette 3 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2

Indiana State at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

Massachusetts at Rhode Island 6 p.m. ESPN2

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1

Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 7 p.m. FSAZ

UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN

CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine 8 p.m. ESPNU

Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

St. Peter’s at Manhattan 10 a.m. ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Gymnastics

Utah at Arizona State 1:30 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Iowa 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Nuggets at Kings 3 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA hockey

Notre Dame at Ohio State 11:30 a.m. BTN

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver 6 p.m. CBSS

NFL

NFL Honors Show 7 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. NHL

Canucks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Oilers at Flames 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Arsenal at Aston Villa 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Newcastle 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Fulham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Everton at Manchester United 12:55 p.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Pumas at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS2

Volleyball

Missouri at Florida 6 p.m. SEC

Maryland at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Warriors at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

