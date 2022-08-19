 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA

IndyCar race 3:30 p.m. USA

Boxing

WBO Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Cycling

Tour of Spain, Stage 2 7 a.m. CNBC

Golf

European Tour 3:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

U.S. Men’s Amateur Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round (T) 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

Men’s U.S. Championships 4 p.m. CNBC

Hockey, men's

Juniors Bronze-Medal Game 1 p.m. NHL

Juniors Gold-Medal Game 5 p.m. NHL

Little League World Series

Australia vs. Italy 10 a.m. Ch 9

Washington vs. Iowa Noon Ch 9

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico 2 p.m. ESPN

Massachusetts vs. Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Brewers at Cubs 11 a.m. FS1

Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Marlins at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Broncos at Bills 10 a.m. NFL

Commanders at Chiefs 1 p.m. NFL

Buccaneers at Titans 4 p.m. NFL

Cowboys at Chargers 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Wolves at Tottenham 4:30 a.m. USA

Bund.: Dortmund vs. Bremen 6:30 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Southampton at Leicester City 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at Bournemouth 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: UANL at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

U-20: Spain vs. Mexico 3:20 p.m. FS2

Chelsea vs. Portland FC 5 p.m. ESPNU

Colombia vs. Brazil 6:55 p.m. FS1

Racing Louisville vs. OL Reign 7 p.m. CBSS

Lyon vs. Monterrey 8 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 11 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Playoffs

Liberty at Sky, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2

Mercury at Aces, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

