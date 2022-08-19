Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA
IndyCar race 3:30 p.m. USA
Boxing
WBO Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Cycling
Tour of Spain, Stage 2 7 a.m. CNBC
Golf
European Tour 3:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
U.S. Men’s Amateur Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round (T) 4 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
Men’s U.S. Championships 4 p.m. CNBC
Hockey, men's
Juniors Bronze-Medal Game 1 p.m. NHL
Juniors Gold-Medal Game 5 p.m. NHL
Little League World Series
Australia vs. Italy 10 a.m. Ch 9
Washington vs. Iowa Noon Ch 9
Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico 2 p.m. ESPN
Massachusetts vs. Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Brewers at Cubs 11 a.m. FS1
Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Marlins at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason
Broncos at Bills 10 a.m. NFL
Commanders at Chiefs 1 p.m. NFL
Buccaneers at Titans 4 p.m. NFL
Cowboys at Chargers 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Wolves at Tottenham 4:30 a.m. USA
Bund.: Dortmund vs. Bremen 6:30 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Southampton at Leicester City 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at Bournemouth 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: UANL at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
U-20: Spain vs. Mexico 3:20 p.m. FS2
Chelsea vs. Portland FC 5 p.m. ESPNU
Colombia vs. Brazil 6:55 p.m. FS1
Racing Louisville vs. OL Reign 7 p.m. CBSS
Lyon vs. Monterrey 8 p.m. ESPN2
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 11 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Playoffs
Liberty at Sky, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2
Mercury at Aces, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cardinals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)