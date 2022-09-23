Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
Clemson at Wake Forest 9 a.m. Ch 9
Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11
South Florida at Louisville 9 a.m. BSAZ
Central Michigan at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS
Missouri at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
Baylor at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN2
TCU at SMU 9 a.m. ESPNU
Duke at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1
Bowling Green at Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC
UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Minnesota at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. BTN
FIU at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Indiana at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Toledo at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon at Washington State 1 p.m. Ch 11
Georgia Tech at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
Tulsa at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Arizona at California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N
UNLV at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN
Northern Illinois at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1
Marshall at Troy 4 p.m. NFL
Wisconsin at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Florida Atlantic at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN
Charlotte at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC
Hawaii at New Mexico State 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Kansas State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. Ch 11
USC at Oregon State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Wyoming at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
Western Michigan at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Utah at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Stanford at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
Presidents Cup, Day 3 4 a.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, Day 3 5 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Braves at Phillies (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Angels at Twins 4 p.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Cardinals at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
Armenia vs. Ukraine 5:50 a.m. FS2
Slovenia vs. Norway 8:50 a.m. FS2
Czech Republic vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. FS2
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
Idaho at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Cal 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM*
Arizona at Cal 2:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
MLB
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay; (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)